|
|
Kevin Ripp
Oshkosh - Kevin Ripp, 59, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away suddenly at his home, on July 25, 2019. Kevin was born on August 30, 1959 in Tomah, WI, to Walter and Jeanette Ripp. A loyal and devoted husband to Kelly Ripp of 39 years.
Loving father to Janna Ripp, Jolissa (Joshua) Sedo and Jordan (William) Heisel.
A proud grandfather to Preston Bokath and Cohen Sedo. The favorite brother to five sisters, Norine (Roy) Arnold, Rosanne Reinart, Diane Delaura, Donna (Chris) Brown, and Teresa (Tony) Baurain. Kevin was further admired by a large extended family and many friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Janna Ripp.
Kevin was an honest and humble man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. He had a kind and approachable demeanor with a welcoming smile. You knew he was entering the room when you would hear his signature whistling of a soft, friendly tune.
A passion for cars led him to a 25+ year career at AutoZone, which he took great pride in. His hard work, patience and ability to lead by example enabled him to advance to upper management positions throughout his employment. In his free time, Kevin enjoyed spending time and playing games with his family. He also enjoyed, fishing, attending car races and cheering on the Packers.
Although he has left this place, he will forever be remembered and cherished by all of those who were lucky enough to know him.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 3pm in the Fiss & Bills Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation and support will be held for the family at the funeral home beginning at 1pm until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 27 to July 28, 2019