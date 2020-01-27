|
Kim Dobbins
Oshkosh - Kim Dobbins, age 70, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The funeral service for Kim will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. The full obituary for Kim will appear in the Oshkosh Northwestern on Sunday, January 2, 2020.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020