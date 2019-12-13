|
Kim Hardel
Oshkosh - Kim E Hardel, age 64, of Oshkosh, died Friday December 13, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh. He was born in Oshkosh on June 7, 1955 the son of the Clyde and Alice Stueber Hardel. Until the time of his retirement Kim was employed by Square D Electrical Supply Co. in Oshkosh. Kim loved restoring collectables, beer memorabilia, and having rummage sales. He also loved the Festival Foods Hot Bar.
Kim is survived by three sons; Josh (Kimberly) Hardel, of Kaukauna WI., Ben Hardel, Oshkosh, Eric Hardel,. Oshkosh, one daughter; Jessica Hardel, Oshkosh, one grand-daughter; Alanna RebarchiK, his mother; Alice Hardel, one brother; Steve Hardel, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; Clyde Hardel, and one sister; Judy Dehn.
In keeping with Kim's families wishes no formal funeral ceremonies will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019