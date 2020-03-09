|
Klaus K. Rabenhorst
Green Lake - Klaus K. Rabenhorst, age 88, of Green Lake, WI died peacefully in his sleep on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Markesan Resident Home in Markesan, WI.
Klaus was born on July 28, 1931, on the ancestral family farm, near the village of Neuendorf, Kreis Naugard in the former German Provence of Pomerania, the son of Karl and Herta (nee Kamrath) Rabenhorst. In 1952, Klaus arrived in Dalton by train as part of a Post-WW II Marshall Plan program to recruit German refugee farmers to work on American farms. He later a drove truck for the Grand River CO-OP in Markesan and was a production line assembler at Speed Queen in Ripon for over a decade. In 1969, Klaus enrolled in the Mechanical Design curriculum at Moraine Park Technical Institute in Fond du Lac. In 1971 Klaus joined the Engineering Department at Berlin Chapman Corporation and retired from Senior Engineering Corporation when the facility closed in 1996.
In February 1957, Klaus married Doris Page of Fairwater and they raised four children, Karl, Kurt, Kristine, and Kent, in the Town of Green Lake. Klaus and Doris divorced in August 1974, and Doris died in March 1982. In November 1991, Klaus married Shirley Kearley (nee Klingbeil) and they lived in Green Lake until Shirley's death in December 2008.
Klaus is survived by two sons, Karl (Laura) Rabenhorst of Kenosha, WI, Kurt (Jean) Rabenhorst of Green Lake, WI; a daughter, Kristine (Randy) Ooms of Gowen, MI; a step-daughter, Linda (Dennis) Kallas of Green Lake, WI; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Gero (Gertie) Rabenhorst of Kiel, Germany; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Herta Rabenhorst; a son Kent; both wives Doris and Shirley; and his sister Inge (Dr. Günther Voss) of Neumünster, Germany.
Visitation for Klaus will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on April 4, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A memorial service for Klaus will be held at 3:00 PM on April 4, 2020 at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home in Ripon, with Reverend Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating. A joint inurnment with Shirley will be conducted in a private ceremony at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake, WI at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020