Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Winneconne - Koley James O'Brien's life was tragically cut short on late Monday evening at the young age of 30 years old. With the loss of Koley the world now has one less amazing, talented, and genuinely loving individual. Jesus welcome Koley to his new home where he now will have the opportunity to continue making music with the angels in heaven.

Koley was born to James and Sandra O'Brien on August 21, 1988. He forever called us the three musketeers. Ever the active child, Koley loved to swim, play soccer, basketball, golf, track, and whatever other sports kept him active. It was in his early teen years that he discovered his true passion in playing, writing, and performing music.

Anyone that knew Koley saw how truly exceptional his song writing and performing skills were; to see him play his music was to see him in his purest form.

Wherever he lived, whether in Winneconne, San Francisco, Minneapolis, or Los Angeles, he amassed loyal and valuable lasting friendships due to his charisma and genuine love for life.

Koley is survived by his parents, James and Sandy O'Brien; his sister, Angela O'Brien Kestell and brother-in-law, Douglas Kestell, and their three children, Aubrey, Oren, and Isabella; his honorary brothers, Mike DeAngelo and Jim Fairchild; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends who he loved spending time with.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A Christian funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. In the future there will be a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial for the Winneconne High School Music Program is being established.

Written by Koley O'Brien: "Beneath my skin is a shield which protects a flowery field surrounding my heart, and it beats like an Army."

"And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make…"

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 18, 2019
