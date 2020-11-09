Kolin HughesOneida - Kolin J. Hughes, age 28, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Neenah on December 11, 1991 the son of Mike Hughes and Paula Elsen. He graduated from Omro High School, class of 2010. Kolin loved to be in the outdoors and was an avid sports fan. He was a very good baseball pitcher, starting at a young age and even played in American Legion League. Kolin will be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor, being a mentor to kids and for always helping people.Kolin is survived by his parents, Mike and Paula (Dennis Roatch); significant other, Alicia Huben; brother, Ryan Toshner; sisters: Mara Toshner and her children: Damen, Kaleb, Hayden, Tanden, Kylen and Kira; and Briana Hughes and her son, Vyncent; aunts and uncles; and his beloved cat, Bruiser. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas and Agnes Hughes, and John and Renona Elsen; and nephew, Mason Toshner.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.