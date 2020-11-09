1/1
Kolin Hughes
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kolin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kolin Hughes

Oneida - Kolin J. Hughes, age 28, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born in Neenah on December 11, 1991 the son of Mike Hughes and Paula Elsen. He graduated from Omro High School, class of 2010. Kolin loved to be in the outdoors and was an avid sports fan. He was a very good baseball pitcher, starting at a young age and even played in American Legion League. Kolin will be remembered for his big heart, sense of humor, being a mentor to kids and for always helping people.

Kolin is survived by his parents, Mike and Paula (Dennis Roatch); significant other, Alicia Huben; brother, Ryan Toshner; sisters: Mara Toshner and her children: Damen, Kaleb, Hayden, Tanden, Kylen and Kira; and Briana Hughes and her son, Vyncent; aunts and uncles; and his beloved cat, Bruiser. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Thomas and Agnes Hughes, and John and Renona Elsen; and nephew, Mason Toshner.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved