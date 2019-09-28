|
Kristine "Kris" Villars
Oshkosh - Kristine "Kris" Sue Villars (Killian) was born October 14, 1957 in Wisconsin Rapids to Bill and Karen Killian and was the oldest of their four daughters. She was a 1975 graduate of Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids, eventually calling the Oshkosh area home in 1982.
She began selling real estate with Century 21 Paul Schmidt Realty in 1983. Kris has been a part of the RE/MAX family since 1999 and became a broker and owner of her own franchise, RE/MAX on the Water in 2009. She was blessed in having her son join the business in 2014 and will be continuing her legacy in the real estate industry. Kris's passion, knowledge, and leadership in the real estate industry made her well respected amongst the community and her peers.
Kris's commitment to the community of Oshkosh was evident, with her being a member of Oshkosh Southwest Rotary, Winnegamie Home Builders Association, Tempo, and the Realtors Association of Northeast Wisconsin. She sat on countless committees and volunteered regularly for the community, and also was a trustee and member of Wesley United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed singing karaoke, Country USA, spoiling her grandson, Ethan and spending time with family and friends (especially her Winneconne family).
She is survived by her son, Doug (Nicole) Villars and her grandson Ethan Villars of Oshkosh. Two sisters: Lori (Matt) Harmsen, Terri (Dave) Arndt, brother-in-law Scott Dougherty all of Wisconsin Rapids, niece and nephews Andrew Killian, Lexie and Lucas Harmsen.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Karen Killian, Great-Aunt Marion "Mim" Tuxhorn, and sister Pam (Killian) Dougherty.
A private service for family was held. Friday, October 4th a celebration of life will take place at the Fin N Feather (22 West Main St, Winneconne, WI 54986) starting at 6pm, for all to celebrate, tell their favorite stories of Kris and sing a little karaoke.
In lieu of flowers a memorial for Kris has been established at FVSBank (Fox Valley Savings Bank) Oshkosh.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019