|
|
Krystal Drake
Oshkosh - Krystal Jean Drake, age 19, passed away on April 17, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh on January 1, 2001 the daughter of Randall and Pamela Strommen Drake. Krystal graduated from Omro High School with honors in 2019. She was proud to work at Walmart and was very good at it. Krystal was talented and loved to cook, draw and be with animals. Further, she enjoyed adventures outdoors where she could walk, ride atv's and enjoy sunsets. Krystal will be remembered for the love she had for her family. She cared for others more than herself.
Krystal is survived by her mother, Pam (Nick Koth) Drake; sister, Kerry (Muira) Drake; brother, Kory Drake; boyfriend, Jarryd Novotny; grandparents: John and Nancy Gabrich; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Randall; grandparents: Patricia and David Drake; grandfather, Kerry Strommen; best friend, Jasmine Nesbit; and her dog, Dummy.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery, Omro.
The family extends a special thank you to all who cared for Krystal in her times of need.
Rest easy Babygirl!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020