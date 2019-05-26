|
Kurt Johnston
Oshkosh - Kurt J. Johnston, age 35, of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at his home. Born on January 21, 1984, in Coupeville, Washington, the son of John and Ann (Kordatzky) Johnston, Kurt was a graduate of Oshkosh West High School.
A outdoors kind of guy, Kurt enjoyed go-karting, fishing, hunting, traveling, and the "up-north experience" of family activities. His quick-wit along with a concern and caring attitude for others made him a favorite person to be with.
Survivors include his father and mother, several aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends. Kurt is preceded in death by his sister, Leslie, and both sets of grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone in his memory.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019