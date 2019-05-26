Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Kurt Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kurt Johnston


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kurt Johnston Obituary
Kurt Johnston

Oshkosh - Kurt J. Johnston, age 35, of Oshkosh, passed away Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019, at his home. Born on January 21, 1984, in Coupeville, Washington, the son of John and Ann (Kordatzky) Johnston, Kurt was a graduate of Oshkosh West High School.

A outdoors kind of guy, Kurt enjoyed go-karting, fishing, hunting, traveling, and the "up-north experience" of family activities. His quick-wit along with a concern and caring attitude for others made him a favorite person to be with.

Survivors include his father and mother, several aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors, and friends. Kurt is preceded in death by his sister, Leslie, and both sets of grandparents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for someone in his memory.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now