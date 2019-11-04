|
LaDonna "Donna" M. Zentner
Oshkosh - LaDonne "Donna" Martha Zentner, age 88, of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Oshkosh on July 7, 1931, the daughter of John and Lida (Kuebler) Meyer. Donna married Donald Zentner on June 28, 1952. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2014. She was a member of the 20th Century and the UWO-L.I.R. Group. She was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church).
Donna is survived by her special friend, Roy Biebel; one daughter, Jeanne (Mike) Johnson of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Tyler (Emily Ann), Haldan, and Emily; six great-grandchildren, Leif, Neil, Hunter, Kloee, Kalin, and Anders; Joel's special friend, Sara Barndt; two brothers-in-law, William Zentner and Walter Zentner; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Meyer.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Zentner; parents, John and Lida Meyer; one son, Joel Zentner; and one brother, George "Jack" Meyer.
A Memorial Service for Donna will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Poklasny Funeral Home, 870 W. South Park Avenue Oshkosh, WI 54902. Father Louis Golamari will officiate. A time of visitation will be held on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019