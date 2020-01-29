|
On January 16, 2020, Lana (Miller) Juergens passed away at age 77. She was born on Tuesday August 11, 1942 to the parents of William and Bessie (Chellow) Miller at Oshkosh Mercy hospital. Lana was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church and spent most of her working days as a manager in the Las Vegas Cinnabon. Lana enjoyed baking desserts and sharing them with her friends and family. She was popular for her homemade fudge and people always looked forward to her delicious treats. She passed her cooking knowledge and legacy to her children. She was also a loyal Green bay Packer and Brett Favre fan. Lana was also an extreme admirer of horror cinema, which she passed on to her two daughters.
Lana was married on March 3rd, 1987 to Bill Juergens. Their marriage expanded for over 32 years. She taught Bill about enjoying life and is credited in making him a better man. Bill's eternal love for Lana will extend beyond the end of time.
Lana loved and cherished her four children: Rob {Tim} Braun, live in Chicago, IL.; Donie Braun living in Neenah, WI.; Monica (Shawn)Braun-Moore staying in Portland, OR.; Christy (Hector) Molinar residing in Dallas, TX.; along with her 2 grandchildren, Erika and Russell locating in Houston, TX.
Lana Juergens' uplifting spirit, contagious laughs and loving heart will be missed by all.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020