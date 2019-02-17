|
|
Oshkosh - Larry S. Cavanaugh, age 63, passed away on February 15, 2019 at Agnesian Hospice House of Hope. He was born on August 18, 1955 to the late Donald and Marian Cavanaugh.
After receiving his bachelor's degree from University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh he worked at Winnebago Mental Health as a client rights facilitator.
Larry volunteered at Aurora Medical Center and The Paine Art Center during his free time. He enjoyed dog sitting, going for rides on his scooter, baking and reading. He also enjoyed his time spent outdoors, going for walks and riding his bike. Living in the country was something he especially enjoyed.
He is survived by his brothers, Ricky, Donald Jr and Kevin, and his sister, Marcia (Daryl) Hoppe; and special sister-in-law's, Susie and Paulette Cavanaugh. Larry is further survived by his nieces, Dawn and Michelle; and his nephew, Greg.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Dennis.
A funeral will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. with Rev. Connie Weiss officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019