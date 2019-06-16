|
|
Larry Grahn
Green Lake - Larry Grahn, age 75 lifelong resident of Green Lake, passed away Tuesday June 4, 2019 at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born to Christian Martin Grahn and Jessie (Booher) Grahn on March 14, 1944.
He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years, Gloria (Rowen) Grahn; daughter Michele (partner Beth) Grahn of Littleton, Colorado; daughter Angela (Michael) Lois of Two Rivers, Wisconsin; grandsons Jonah and Christian Lois; granddaughters Arianna Grahn, Emma and Hope Lois ; brother Aubrey (Mary Fay) Grahn; sister, Cheryl (Dean) Berglund; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Grahn, Barbara Grahn, Karen Rowen and Susan (Joe) Formiller; brothers-in-law, Gary (Cindy) Rowen, Dennis Rowen and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Jessie Grahn; brothers, Reuben Grahn, Wayne Grahn; sisters, Darlene (Bob) Pick, and Christine Grahn and brother-in-law Tom Rowen.
Larry had been employed by Parkview Care Center in Ripon as the director of maintenance for over twenty years. Most recently Larry enjoyed working at Ace Hardware in Ripon for the last twenty-eight years.
In his leisure time, Larry enjoyed going for drives in the country, Maggie Mae concerts and casinos with his wife Gloria. He was an avid NASCAR fan, rarely missing a race. He enjoyed feeding the local bird population and watching them from his own perch - his recliner. Larry cheered for the Brewers and Badgers and was a Green Bay Packer's fan by marriage. He was a hobby woodworker, creating precious family heirlooms including an oak cradle and rocking horses for his grandchildren. Larry enjoyed many breakfasts with his crew of friends at McDonalds where they shot the breeze and shared some laughs. He especially cherished time spent with his grandchildren and his granddog Willie.
Services will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 500 Mayparty Dr, Ripon, WI 54971 on Saturday June 22. The family will happily receive visitors from 10am until noon, the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in memory of Larry.
A very special thank you to Susan Formiller for all you have done to support our family. Thank you to the Schwartz Lane and Forest Ridge neighbors who are a continual source of help. Thank you to the many friends and family that visited Larry during his hospital and nursing home stays over the last year, especially Pastor Bryan Fritsch. Each of you have been a blessing!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 16, 2019