Larry Konkel


1949 - 2019
Larry Konkel

Oshkosh - Larry W. Konkel, age 69, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born in Clintonville, WI on March 8, 1949 to Emil and Myrene (Miller) Konkel. On September 5, 1970 he married his former wife, Terrie Kersten, whom he remained very close. He graduated from Oshkosh West in the class of 1967. Larry owned and operated Nekimi Cabinets until 1985, then worked for Hoffmaster until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to fix things and was constantly creating wooden masterpieces for his close friends and family. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family as he was an amazing grandpa, his quirky phrases and songs from his youth, for being straight-forward, and his occasional stubbornness.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Lynn (Craig) Nicholson; grandchildren: Morgan "Micah", Bridget, and Melia Olesen, Cody, Hunter, Katlyn "Rosie", and Clayton Nicholson; former wife, Terrie Kersten; brother, Roger (Dorinda) Konkel; two nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister.

It was Larry's wish to have a private family celebration of his life.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Parkview Care Center who took great care of Larry.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 10, 2019
