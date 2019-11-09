Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Larry Pettit

Larry Pettit Obituary
Larry Pettit

Oshkosh - Larry James Pettit, age 60 died at home November 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Larry loved life; was an avid car fan and tried to make every car show each summer. Driving the "Jim Pettit route" rather than taking busier highways always brought him great joy.

He was a fixer who often said "Who needs directions?", but was able to fix or put together anything. His belief was that there should always be parts left over after any build.

Larry was preceded in death by his sisters, Connie Sue and Dawn. Larry is survived by his parents, James and Charlotte Pettit, sister, Julie (Roy) Koch, and brother, Chris (Becky) Pettit, nieces, Melissa Hart (Phil) and Danielle Hart (Chris), brother-in-law, Bob Hart, and great niece, Faith Will. Special close friends, Mark and Betz Traxler, Dave and Diane Kujawa, and Mike and Lori Sieger.

Funeral arrangements are being taken care of by Fox Cities Cremation Services, Oshkosh, WI. Per Larry's request there will be no funeral services. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
