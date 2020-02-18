Services
Beaver Dam - Beaver Dam
135 Keller Blvd.
Beaver Dam, WI 53916
(920) 885-9999
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Berlin Conservation Club
W898 Whiteridge Rd
Berlin, WI
Larry Theodozio


1947 - 2020
Larry Theodozio Obituary
Larry Theodozio

Beaver Dam - Larry "Tater" T. Theodozio, age 72 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Randolph Health Services.

Larry was born in Milwaukee on September 5, 1947, the son of William and Anna (Burton) Theodozio. He was united in marriage to Sharon Lewis in 1968 and then to Judy Schneider in 2000. For over 30 years, Larry worked as a machinist for Brigg's and Stratton. Later he moved to Berlin, where he worked for Wal-Mart as their maintenance man and retired in 2018 after 20 years. He also worked at the Berlin Conservation Club as their caretaker for over 20 years. Enjoying the outdoors, camping, four-wheeling, and trail riding with his "General" were some of his favorite pastimes, but he also liked watching movies with family and friends. Being socially active was something Larry loved and he was devoted to his morning coffee klatch.

Larry is survived by his children, Dani (Dave) Hansen of Beaver Dam, Penny (Shannon) Bamke of Hustisford, Guy (Katina) Theodozio of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Kevin L. and Joshua Grunewald, Jourdan, Halle, Carson, and Ashley Theodozio, and Summer and Logan Bamke; great-grandson, Maddox; step-grandchildren, Annie Zimmerman, Ritchie Semrow, and Eric Haese; siblings, Mary Ann (Duane) Pfeifer of Florida, Billy (Bobbie) Theodozio of Indiana; his morning coffee klatch crew at Four Corners; the morning cleanup crew, "The Old Farts" at the gun club; all of his friends at Wal-Mart, the Berlin Conservation Club, and Briggs & Stratton; and further survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; brothers, Byron, Paul and Jimmy; and other relatives.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Berlin Conservation Club, W898 Whiteridge Rd, Berlin, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
