|
|
Laura Lee Weckwerth
Ripon - Laura Lee Weckwerth, age 54, of Ripon, WI passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at her home.
Laura was born in Oshkosh, WI on March 1, 1965, the daughter of Merle and Barbara (Drover) Thull. She graduated from high school in Wild Rose, WI and went on to earn a certificate in Cosmetology. Laura married Jeffrey Weckwerth on a very cold February 2, 1996. Together they raised their blended family at their home in Ripon. Laura was a caring spirit that would help anyone in any way she could. She loved her plants and gardening, her two dogs Buddy and Max and her adoring husband, Jeff.
Laura is survived by her husband, Jeff Weckwerth of Ripon, WI; daughter, Mandy Farrell of Oshkosh, WI; step-children, Noah Weckwerth, Alexa Bonney and Ezra Weckwerth; sisters, Dorene (Gerald) Werch of Redgranite, WI and Diane (Steve) Putzer of Omro, WI; a brother, Eddie (Debbie) Thull of Omro, WI; and two granddogs, Jane and Leo of Oshkosh, WI. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Laura was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Barbara Thull; brother, Frederick Thull; niece Angela Werch and ex-husband, Timothy Farrell.
Per Laura's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorials in her name may be directed to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 320 Mt. Zion Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 25, 2019