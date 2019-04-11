|
Laura Stricker
Omro - Laura May (Roycraft) Stricker age 95, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home in the Town of Poygan. She was born on May 1, 1923 in the Town of Rushford, Winnebago County, Wisconsin, to Robert D. and Nettie Julia (Hess) Roycraft. After graduating as valedictorian from Omro High School in 1941, she earned her Teaching Certificate from Green Lake County Normal School in 1943. She began her teaching career at Osburne School in Fond du Lac County and went on to teach at Mt. Zion School in Rock County.
Laura married Harry Wayne Stricker (d. 1989) on July 19, 1945 at Johnson Creek Methodist Church. They raised five children together in Berlin, Wisconsin. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science diploma in 1963 from Wisconsin State College-Oshkosh and her Master of Science in Teaching degree in 1971 from Wisconsin State University-Oshkosh. She resumed her teaching career in 1958 with the Berlin School District at Rural Heights School. In 1969 she went on to teach in the Markesan School District where whe retired from in 1992, having served classrooms in Marquette, Fairwater, and Markesan.
Laura is survived by her five children: Lanea (Richard) Oakland of Madison, Teresa Slocum of Omro, Darcel Stephan (Paul Poholsky) of St. Clair, MI, Wayne Scott Stricker of Brandon, Stanley (Rose) Stricker of Milton; five grandchildren: Alan Oakland, Kathy Cady, Stacy Slocum, Zachary Stricker, and Jacob Stricker; four great-grandchildren: Montana Cady, Gage Cady, Alex Stricker, and Aiden Zielonka. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Wesley Roycraft and William Roycraft; sister, Velma (Roycraft) Polsin; granddaughter, Jamie Stricker; son-in-law, John Slocum; and granddaughter-in-law, Andrea Oakland.
Laura Stricker's family would like to thank her caregiver, Gary Tritt. His excellent care made it possible for Mrs. Stricker to enjoy her life in the country these last six and a half years.
Interment will be at a later date in Brandon Cemetery, Brandon Wisconsin.
In Laura's memory, donations may be made to the Omro Community Food Pantry 310 N Webster Ave, Omro WI 54963.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 11, 2019