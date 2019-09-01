|
Lauren Frens
Berlin - Lauren Jerry Frens, age 79, of Berlin, WI, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Lauren was born on March 17, 1940, the son of James S. and Henrietta (Hopp) Frens. He graduated from Waupun High School and married Mary Helen Kirby in 1970 at his parents' home in Waupun, WI. Lauren was self-employed as a farmer and a truck driver. Lauren was a wonderful "Papa" to his grandchildren and loved attending all their events in his free time including cheer, flag football, soccer, wrestling, softball games, etc. He also loved John Deere tractors and attending truck and tractor pulls.
Lauren is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary Frens of Berlin, WI; daughters, Lauren Faye Boening of Berlin, WI, and Amy Frens of Ripon, WI; grandchildren, Kenzie Boening, David Boening, Gabi Gaffney-Frens, Londyn Gaffney-Frens, and Brody Frens; sisters, Helene Kuik (husband Peter DeKam) of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dianne (Dave) Vander Werff of Markesan, WI; sisters-in-law, Nancy Waters and Brenda (Bobby) Givens; brother-in-law, Johnny Kirby; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lauren was preceded in death by his parents, James S. and Henrietta Frens; brothers-in-law, Gordon Kuik and Rodney Waters; sisters-in-law, Patsy Eden and Sarita Speck; and an aunt and uncle.
A visitation for Lauren will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm- 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Lauren will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with Pastor Randy Prahl officiating. Interment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Beaver Dam, WI. A memorial is being established in his name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope, Dr. Craig Batley and Dr. Andrew Maes.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 1, 2019