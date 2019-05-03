Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
140 S. Green Bay Rd.
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
140 S. Green Bay Rd.
Neenah, WI
LaVern Louise Sturgis Obituary
LaVern Louise Sturgis

Neenah - LaVern Louise Sturgis, 82, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born on May 18, 1936, in Pickett to the late William and Lillie (Splitgerber) Dahlke.

LaVern attended Ripon High School. After high school she worked as a bookkeeper at Pickett Cooperative. She worked there until her marriage to James Sturgis on November 16, 1963. They were married at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Ripon.

LaVern made her home in Neenah and was employed at SCA Tissue (formerly Wisconsin Tissue) until retiring in May of 2003. Along with her office position she helped her husband with his carpenter business and worked at their farm.

She was a member of St Mark's Lutheran Church and numerous tractor clubs; Pickett Steam and Gas Engine (treasurer for several years), Badgerland Oliver Collectors (secretary), HPOC National Oliver Association, IH State and National Association.

LaVern enjoyed traveling to the various tractor shows where she and Jim enjoyed visiting with friends, walking the flee markets, and dancing to the polka band music.

LaVern is survived by her husband, James of 55 years; son, Paul (Wendy) Sturgis, of Vesper, WI; grandchildren, Christine (Eathen) Aden, Adam Sturgis (fiancée, Jenna Sanken), Miranda Sturgis, and Rebecca Sturgis, the joys of her life. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Harrison Sturgis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, John; and sister, Ardes Dahlke.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church 140 S. Green Bay Rd. Neenah. A funeral service will be held on Monday at Noon at the church with Pastor Bob Wilkinson officiating. Burial will be in the Clayton Cemetery.

The family would like to thank ThedaCare at Home Hospice at home for their assistance.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 3, 2019
