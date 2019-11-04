|
LaVon E. "Tiny" Repp
Fremont - LaVon E.'Tiny" Repp, age 87, of Fremont, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born on June 26, 1932 in Oshkosh, WI, the son of the late Emil and Ella(Schoenick)Repp. After graduating high school, Tiny enlisted in the US Air Force and was based at Lakeland Air Force base. Following his service, Tiny opened Repp's Small Engine Repair in Oshkosh and ran that for 33 years before retiring. On November 26, 1954, Tiny married Lois Janke at First Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Tiny was proud of the pond that he created at their home in West Bloomfield and spent a lot of time fishing and BS'ing with friends. He also loved travelling around the country listening to polka bands. Tiny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lois; three daughters, Vicky, Debbie(Jeff) Garton and Carole(Laura )Repp; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and his furry companion, Nala; he is also survived by many other friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, at 6PM at the Lewin Funeral Home, Fremont. Chaplain Wayne Schwanke will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, Tiny's family requests that you plant a tree in his honor
