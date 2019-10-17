|
Lawrence Anthony Verzal, 81, peacefully passed away in his sleep on October 15, 2019, at his home in Oshkosh, WI.
Above all else, Larry loved his family...and the Packers. He was happiest while spending time with family at his self-proclaimed little pieces of heaven on the deck in his Lake Winnebago backyard or at the cabin on the Pike River.
Larry was born April 29, 1938, to Mary Catherine (Ignarski) and Lawrence Joseph Verzal in Milwaukee, WI. Little Larry showed his adventurous spirit from the beginning. Stories of a never ending merry-go-round ride, tying his sister Mary Ann to a tree, dance lessons from Sister Vincetta, first kisses in an ice skating igloo, and a not-so-legal gas siphoning experience still linger in family lore. His guardian angel Ben protected him on many adventures in his youth and beyond.
Following high school at Messmer, Larry married Judith Ann Verzal (Aubrey) on October 12, 1957. He and his high school sweetheart moved to a small farm in Newburg, WI. As a young dad of six, he also spent many years volunteering for Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) leading weekend camping trips while coaching softball and basketball leagues.
Larry had a special connection with his father-in-law Horace Aubrey, who introduced him to the Wisconsin Up North and deer hunting. Truth be told, though, Larry mostly sat on a stump eating peanuts and listening to the Packers on the radio. It's safe to say not too many deer were shot. Regardless, Larry often reminisced about his hero, Horace, who was the smartest man he had ever known.
In 1976, Larry once again "hit the jackpot" when he was able to purchase a cabin and land along the Pike River in Amberg, WI. Rafting and hunting provided even more family fun and stories to tell. At the cabin, Grandpa Larry taught all of his grandchildren the game of Piggy and how to shoot a BB gun. His larger than life personality shined brightest while playing games and singing into the early morning hours around the campfire.
During this time, he also pursued his purchasing career working at Briggs & Stratton, Wacker, and JBT. He was most proud of his leadership at Leach Company in the 1980's and 90's as Director of Purchasing. Through his career, he also found a passion for golf, which he taught to his grandchildren after he created specially shortened clubs.
On May 23, 2003, he married Cindy Lou Verzal (Lyness) at St. Raphael's in Oshkosh further expanding his family and renewing his zest for life. Visiting family often walked in on Larry and Cindy dancing in the kitchen. In his retirement, he loved his two Springer Spaniels, Clifford and Scotch, along with his senior bowling league in Omro. Even into his last week of life, echoes of Larry singing Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" while mowing the lawn could be heard through his neighborhood. He was a social man with an unforgettable laugh who had a unique gift of being completely present with anyone whom he spent time.
Though heaven has gained another angel, he who believes never dies, and Larry will continue to guide our family. The leader of our pack will live on in our hearts and souls.
Larry is survived by his wife Cindy Lou Verzal, sister Mary Ann (Richard) Wetter, mother-in-law Darlene Lyness, and children Laurie Schwartz (Hildebrandt), Timothy (Sue Ann) Verzal, Tamara (Daniel) Opel, Daniel (Donna) Verzal, Jane Mary (Jim) Dix, Judy Lynn (Dave) Nordeng, Nicholas Braasch, Matthew (Laura) Braasch, and Emily Braasch. Grandchildren include: Tara Reichwald Peotter, Dustin (Lacey) Reichwald, Torie Reichwald, Andrea Opel, Jacob (Jeanette) Kienbaum, Mariah (Jordan) Reigel, Travis Hildebrandt, Kate (Michael) Baer, Sandy (Wayne) Fritz, Vickie Schwartz, Abigail Verzal, Austin Verzal, Alec Dix, Drew Dix, Maya Dix, Veronica Nordeng, Isaiah Nordeng, Alivia Nordeng, and Brooklyn Braasch-Snyder. Great grandchildren include: William Sean, Angelina, Juliette, Gabriella, Alivianna, Althea Jude, John Jeffrey, Brady Robert Lawrence, Jacob, Austin, Alivia, and Baby Girl Devillez. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy, parents Larry and Mary, father and mother-in-law Horace and Mrs. (Jane) Aubrey, and sons-in-law Robert Hildebrandt and Jeffrey Schwartz.
A Catholic mass will be held in Larry's honor at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Dr. in Oshkosh on Monday, October 21st. The viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Tom Long officiating.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019