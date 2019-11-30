|
Lawrence "Shorty" Anklam
Omro - Lawrence "Shorty" W. Anklam, age 84, of Omro, died Wednesday afternoon, November 27, 2019, at Bethel Home, in Oshkosh. Born on November 23, 1935, the son of Wesley and Ida (Bradley) Anklam, Shorty married Lucy Smietanski on November 3, 1962, just celebrating 57 years as a married couple.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Alaska, from 1958-1960. Shorty drove a milk truck for 13 years before going full-time into dairy farming on his own. After retiring from farming, he was the custodian at Grace Lutheran Church, where he was a long-standing member. Shorty enjoyed bowling in the Men's League at Omro, but, spending time with Lucy and family at the cottage in Mountain, Wisconsin, was beyond compare.
Survivors include his wife, Lucy Anklam; a son, Mike (Jennifer) Anklam; two daughters, Doreen (Mike) Fineran and Peggy (Jeff) Koerner; seven grandchildren, Mitchell, Molly, Megan, Katie, Adam, Max, and Garret; a step-grandson, Konnor; five great-grandchildren, Bryant, Arianna, Kailenah, Sundus, and Abdurraman; four siblings, Audrey (Larry) Hunt, Glenn (Barbara) Anklam, Judy Anklam, and Beverly Kumbier; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Young and Jeannie (Robert) Missall; two brothers-in-law, Walt Smietanski and Ed (Teckla) Smietanski; and many nieces and nephews. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William "Bill" Anklam; mother and father-in-law, Carl and June (Koepke) Smietanski; sisters-in-law, Rosie Gutchie and Roz Smietanski; brothers-in-law, Peter Smietanski, Russell Young, Donald Kumbier, and Wally Gutchie.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, 720 Jackson Ave, Omro, Wisconsin, with Pastor Richard Bartholomew officiating. Interment will follow the services at Omro Cemetery. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
A heart-felt thank you to Jen and the staff of Ascension Hospice, the nurses and staff of Serenity Garden of Bethel Home for the compassionate care given to Shorty during this difficult time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019