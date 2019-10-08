Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church
8 S. Fourth St.
Winneconne, WI
Lawrence "Larry" Benedict Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Benedict

Winneconne - Lawrence "Larry" Benedict, age 87, of Winneconne, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.

A full obituary will be in the Thursday edition.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
