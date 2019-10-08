|
|
Lawrence Bertie Benedict
Winneconne - Lawrence Bertie Benedict, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Larry was born in Oshkosh, WI on April 9, 1932, the only son of Bertie and Rose (Wagner) Benedict. He graduated from Winneconne High School in 1950. On August 4, 1956, he married Darlyne Petersen.
At age 18, Larry began working at Twin City Concrete/Courtney & Plummer, and continued with the same company for over 50 years, through numerous name changes. He eventually retired from 4X Concrete.
Larry was a gifted athlete. For years, he played on various fast-pitch softball teams. He embraced an outdoor lifestyle. He enjoyed duck hunting, bow hunting, trapping, sturgeon spearing and was an avid musky fisherman. Turkey hunting was a priority; no matter the topic of conversation, Larry often found a way to steer it towards turkey hunting.
Larry enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Conover.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Darlyne; his three sons, Brad (Sandy), Scott, and Jeff (Emily); two granddaughters, Kristy (Aaron) McMillan, and their children Gavin, Maddox and Jackson; Katie (Tim) White, and their children Landen, Lucas, Kaydra, Karsen, and Noah; and two grandsons, Sam and Will.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 8 S. Fourth St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Albrecht officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society are appreciated.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019