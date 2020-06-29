Oshkosh - Lawrence "Larry" Carl Basler, age 90, passed away at The Waterford at Oshkosh on June 21, 2020. Larry was born on July 16, 1929 in the Town of Nekimi, Wisconsin. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1946. Larry spent the majority of his life as a dairy farmer, worked at Basler Turbo Conversions, was a landlord and an all-around handyman. He was a member of American Milk Producers, Inc. (AMPI) and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), a volunteer firefighter, and served on the school board and as an election judge. He was very active in his church, Emmanuel United Church of Christ, serving on the church council, and always ready to help with maintenance projects. He attended and supported the Miss Oshkosh and Miss Wisconsin Pageants from 1973 until 2016. Larry loved to read, spend time outdoors, enjoyed photography and traveling as well as a good pun or joke.Larry was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Bernice (Silverthorn) Basler, and siblings, Chuck (Joyce), Warren (Pat), Donald, and Joan Basler.Larry is survived by the mother of their children, Jean (Marcellis) Basler; his children, Valeria Basler, Cynthia Trudell, Carla Casey, and Risa (Mike) Murphy; grandchildren, Matthew Berg, Michael (Kelly) Berg, Kelly (Shane) Backhaus, Krista and Hannah Piper, Ben (Erin) Mann, Catherine (Joe) DeMarco, Katie and Tim Trudell; great grandchildren, Brinley, Adelyn and Emery Backhaus, Margaret and Violet DeMarco, Kingston and Cashton Stevens; his sister, Arline Goerlitz; many nieces and nephews; and Debbie Boerson.A private graveside service will be held at Lake View Memorial Park at a later date and a Celebration of Life will follow.The family would like to thank the staff at The Waterford at Oshkosh and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided.Memorials may be donated to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1306 Michigan St., Oshkosh, WI 54902 and St. Croix Hospice, 55 S. Main St., Suite 240, Fond du lac, WI 54935.