Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Lawrence D. "Speedy" Verheyen


1937 - 2019
Lawrence D. "Speedy" Verheyen Obituary
Berlin - Lawrence David "Speedy" Verheyen, age 82, of Berlin, died peacefully at home under hospice care with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

He was born April 25, 1937, in Berlin, the son of Samuel and Ruth Burdick Verheyen. Speedy attended St. Michael Catholic School and was a 1955 graduate of Berlin High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. On May 19, 1962, he was united in marriage to Lucille McBriar.

Speedy was an assembler at Oshkosh Truck until his retirement in 2000. He also worked with his father and brother at Berlin Used Auto Parts and was a semi driver. Speedy was a member of the Berlin Boat Club, serving as Commodore for two years and helped rebuild the Eureka Lock in 1976. Along with enjoying boating he was a woodworker, building birdhouses, feeders and the home he and Lucie lived in for 46 years. Clean Water Ministries was a cause dear to his heart where he often directed donations to water wells in Africa.

He is survived by his wife, Lucie; children, Craig (Julie) Verheyen and Caren (Dave) Reich; four grandchildren, Bryce, Kyra, Owen and Josie; sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Gary) Olsen, Linda (Dave) Parker and Donna McBriar; and nieces, nephews and friends. Speedy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ray (Barbara) Verheyen; and brother-in-law, Neil McBriar.

Visitation for Speedy will be held on Tuesday, August 27, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 1:00 p.m., Father David Greenfield officiating. Interment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Welsh Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to ThedaCare at Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 23, 2019
