Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence E. "Larry" Boelter


1945 - 2019
Lawrence E. "Larry" Boelter Obituary
Oshkosh - Lawrence Elmer "Larry" Boelter, 73, passed away peacefully Thursday May 23, 2019 at home.

Larry was born May 26, 1945 in Minneapolis, MN, son of Elmer and Angeline (Huebner) Boelter.

Larry married his wife Bunny Baier June 22, 1968 in Oshkosh and celebrated 50 years together last summer.

He was employed 32 years at Precast Concrete in Omro until retirement. After he retired, he worked for his daughter's landscape company, and finished his working career at CR Meyer.

Larry was a very active and hardworking man. He enjoyed bowling, softball, golf, waterskiing, boating and helping friends with home improvements on weekends. After retirement, he and Bunny would visit their home in Sebring, FL during the winter months.

Larry is survived by his wife: Bunny, daughter: Charly Boelter, sister: Vicki Wolfe, Ft. Collins, CO, granddaughter: Samantha Munsch, Inlaws: Sandy (Rodger) Heilsberg, New London, WI, and Roger (Pat) Baier, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Charlene, and daughter Nicole.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside from 2-4 p.m.

The family would like to sincerely thank Ascension Hospice of Oshkosh for their caring and assistance during Larry's last few days.

A man that tickled so many hearts with his uncanny antics, jokes and witty personality. An amazing husband, dad, grandfather and friend. You will greatly be missed by all; your smile and laughter will forever be in our hearts.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019
