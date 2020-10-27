1/1
Lawrence Firl
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Lawrence Michael Firl, 65, of Oshkosh passed away unexpectedly on October 24th, 2020 from natural causes. Lawrence was born on May 22nd, 1955 to Gilbert M. Firl and Dorothy F. DiFranco, in Cocoa Beach, FL. He graduated from The University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor's of Science in Biology. He had a passion for books, guitar, film, and poetry.

Lawrence is survived by his mother Dorothy, his brother Robert (Julie) Firl, his sisters; Donna (Craig) Carroll, and Linda (Jerry) Markiewicz, his nieces; Nichole (Eli) Rosenberger, Sarah (Mario) Guerra, Jenny (Jason) Kettenhoven, Lucy Rosenberger, Anna Kettenhoven, Emma Kohls, and his nephews; Joseph Carroll, David (Sara) Kohls, Benjamin Rosenberger, Grant Kettenhoven, Matt Kohls and his uncles; Joseph (Marie) DiFranco, Charles (Anne) DiFranco, and his godmother Mickey DeFranco.

He is preceded in death by his father, his grandparents; Francisco and Angelina DiFranco, and numerous aunts and uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament - St. Peters site at 12 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Pastors officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass. with the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A memorial has been established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved