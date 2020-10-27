Lawrence Firl

Oshkosh - Lawrence Michael Firl, 65, of Oshkosh passed away unexpectedly on October 24th, 2020 from natural causes. Lawrence was born on May 22nd, 1955 to Gilbert M. Firl and Dorothy F. DiFranco, in Cocoa Beach, FL. He graduated from The University of Illinois at Chicago with a bachelor's of Science in Biology. He had a passion for books, guitar, film, and poetry.Lawrence is survived by his mother Dorothy, his brother Robert (Julie) Firl, his sisters; Donna (Craig) Carroll, and Linda (Jerry) Markiewicz, his nieces; Nichole (Eli) Rosenberger, Sarah (Mario) Guerra, Jenny (Jason) Kettenhoven, Lucy Rosenberger, Anna Kettenhoven, Emma Kohls, and his nephews; Joseph Carroll, David (Sara) Kohls, Benjamin Rosenberger, Grant Kettenhoven, Matt Kohls and his uncles; Joseph (Marie) DiFranco, Charles (Anne) DiFranco, and his godmother Mickey DeFranco.He is preceded in death by his father, his grandparents; Francisco and Angelina DiFranco, and numerous aunts and uncles.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament - St. Peters site at 12 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Pastors officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass. with the funeral service beginning at 12 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. A memorial has been established.