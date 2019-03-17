|
Lawrence "Larry" Langenhorst
Berlin - Lawrence Joseph (Leader) Langenhorst, age 87, passed away peacefully and entered eternal life on Friday March 8, 2019 at the Brown County Nursing Home.
Visitation will be held at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home, 116 S. Adams Avenue, Berlin, WI on Monday, March 18 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at St John's Lutheran Church 168 Mound Street, Berlin, WI from 10:00 to 11:00 am with funeral to follow with the Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating.
Burial with full military honors presented by the Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will occur after the service at Oakwood Cemetery of Berlin. All are invited back to the church for a luncheon and fellowship.
Memorials will be donated to St. John's Lutheran Church in Berlin.
For more information and to view the tribute video, please refer to wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019