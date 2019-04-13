|
Lawrence Pennewell
Wild Rose - Lawrence G. "Larry" Pennewell age 86 of Wild Rose, passed away on Wednesday April 10, 2019. Larry was born on July 17, 1932 the son of Howard and Marian (Olp) Pennewell. Larry married Mary Barton on July 10, 1959 in Oshkosh, WI. Larry taught High School for 42 years, and also served in the U.S. Army for 2 years.
Larry is survived by his wife Mary Pennewell of Wautoma, WI; children, William (Lisa) Pennewell of Frisco, TX; Susan Pennewell of Mt. Morris, WI; Robert (Sarah) Pennewell of Appleton, WI; grandchildren, Olivia Battaglia, Ruby Battaglia, Jacob Battaglia, Ryan Pennewell, Alex Dollevoet, Madison Dollevoet, sister, Alice Perks of Ft Erie, Canada; brother, Thomas (Elsa) Pennewell of St. Clair, MI; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Larry is preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Holly Funeral Home in Wild Rose. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11 AM at the Holly Funeral Home. Burial will Follow at Springwater Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 13, 2019