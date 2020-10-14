Lawrence Robert Pelchat, age 73, of Berlin, passed as the result of an auto accident in the Town of Mackford on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.Mr. Pelchat was born August 7, 1946 in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Leo and Aurore Leduc Pelchat. Larry served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1964-1967 during the time of the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage, his second, on December 10, 1988 to Paula Norton in the town of North Berwick, Maine. He would live as a loving husband, stepfather and later grandfather for the next 31 years. Known dearly as "Pops" to his stepdaughter and "Pepe" to his grandchildren.Larry worked as a driver for the majority of his careers, the longest being Coca-Cola as a distributor for 27 years until he retired. His love of driving was shared with his daughter and grandchildren who he taught the rules of the road. He currently was a volunteer for the Berlin Senior Center and Meals on Wheels delivering meals on Thursdays and Fridays. His service to community also showed in his life time membership to the Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 where he served as Senior Vice Commander.He was a sports fan and steadfast loyal fan to his home town teams, the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Larry found a new appreciation for local sports when he moved to Wisconsin cheering on the Badgers and as a season ticket holder for the UW Women's Hockey Team.Larry is survived by his wife, Paula; sons from a previous marriage, Lawrence R. Pelchat Jr. and Scott Pelchat; Paula's children from a previous marriage, Daniel (Shuang) Norton and Kathryn (Michael) Norton-Breitenfeldt; and his two loving grandchildren, Kayla and John Breitenfeldt. Larry is further survived by two brothers, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife.The ocean always held a place in Larry's heart and he would take every opportunity to be on the water to fish with his grandson. Arrangements will be made at a later date to return him to the sea he loved so much.Memorial services with military honors will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Green Lake Area Animal Shelter and Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Larry Pelchat, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.