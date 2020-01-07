|
Leda Kettner
Pickett - The Idiot Ole Woman kicked the bucket January 6, 2020. For many years she traveled the pavement throughout the U.S. and Canada delivering people safely to their destinations. The lover of coffee was also the giver of mysterious "hmmms", "ooh la la's", lobster for boils, going out of her way to make occasions special, making a spectacular cheesecake even though she didn't like cheesecake, player of the rummy cube, and so much more.
The Ole Woman also has other titles that fall under the categories of Mom, Goudee, and Auntie Leda to the people who love her and will miss her: her sons, Ric (Beth), Russell (Shawn), and Martin (Kelly) Kettner; grandchildren, Brittany (Hannah), Kyle (Jessica), Jesse, Dakota (Abby), Dalton (Kayle), Hannah, Eli, Noah, Taylor (Burgundy), Spencer, and Bradi (Nick); nieces and nephews, Kandice (Vicki), Dusty, Casey, Elizabeth (Lee), and Paul; great-niece, Aidyn; great-nephews, Draco and Phoenix.
Preceding Leda in death were her parents, Merrill and Sylvia (Lust) Banville; brother, Roy Banville; and grandson, Christopher.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Elo Church of the Nazarene 1134 Williams Rd. Pickett. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Judith Lipp officiating. Inurnment will be in the Liberty Prairie Cemetery, Pickett.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020