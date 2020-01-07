Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elo Church of the Nazarene
1134 Williams Rd.
Pickett, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Elo Church of the Nazarene
Resources
More Obituaries for Leda Kettner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leda Kettner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leda Kettner Obituary
Leda Kettner

Pickett - The Idiot Ole Woman kicked the bucket January 6, 2020. For many years she traveled the pavement throughout the U.S. and Canada delivering people safely to their destinations. The lover of coffee was also the giver of mysterious "hmmms", "ooh la la's", lobster for boils, going out of her way to make occasions special, making a spectacular cheesecake even though she didn't like cheesecake, player of the rummy cube, and so much more.

The Ole Woman also has other titles that fall under the categories of Mom, Goudee, and Auntie Leda to the people who love her and will miss her: her sons, Ric (Beth), Russell (Shawn), and Martin (Kelly) Kettner; grandchildren, Brittany (Hannah), Kyle (Jessica), Jesse, Dakota (Abby), Dalton (Kayle), Hannah, Eli, Noah, Taylor (Burgundy), Spencer, and Bradi (Nick); nieces and nephews, Kandice (Vicki), Dusty, Casey, Elizabeth (Lee), and Paul; great-niece, Aidyn; great-nephews, Draco and Phoenix.

Preceding Leda in death were her parents, Merrill and Sylvia (Lust) Banville; brother, Roy Banville; and grandson, Christopher.

A visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Elo Church of the Nazarene 1134 Williams Rd. Pickett. A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Judith Lipp officiating. Inurnment will be in the Liberty Prairie Cemetery, Pickett.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -