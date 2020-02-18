|
Lee A. Sagorac
On Sunday February 2nd, 2020 Lee A. Sagorac loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 75.
Lee was born on May 17th, 1944 in Milwaukee to Louis & Phyllis Sagorac, he attended Juneau High School and served in the National Guard 32nd Division for six years. He started his career as a material handling equipment mechanic and quickly became a Vice President during the 46 years he worked at Milwaukee Engine & Equipment. On July 9th, 1966 Lee married Barbara Lee Koehler. They raised two sons Jason and Matthew.
Lee had a strong passion for being a mechanic and someone that could fix anything. He loved fishing, spending time up north, and "snowbirding" in Florida. He was known for his quick wit, knowledge, helpfulness, and never saying no to someone who needed help. Most importantly the love he had for his family and the wonderful times spent together.
He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, Winneconne, WI his two sons Jason (Michelle) Sagorac, Winneconne, WI and Matthew (Karla) Sagorac, Fish Creek, WI. Grandchildren Jacob, Lauryn, Matthew & Addyson, his sister Shari (Duane) Hansen, Mayville, WI and many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his Father Louis Sagorac and the late Phyllis Jeuck - Sagorac, along with his brother Lewis Sagorac and the late Jane Vosz - Sagorac.
Memories of Lee may be shared by visiting www.CoralRidgeFuneralHome.com, click Obituaries & Services then search for Lee Allan Sagorac. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/cape-coral-fl/lee-sagorac-9023698
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020