Lee H. BartlettOshkosh, WI - Oshkosh - Lee Bartlett, 66, surrounded by his loving family, left his mark on this world on Sept.25th, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Leroy (Lee) was the son of Willis and Evelyn Bartlett and grew up on the family farm in Allenville, WI. Lee attended Winneconne High School excelling in Varsity Wrestling and Industrial Arts. During his early years Lee was an accomplished swimmer, copper relief artist, and judo competitor. While working as the Service Manager at Sharpe Furniture in Oshkosh, Lee met and married Lynn Schmidt, his true love of 38 years. In 1985 Lee graduated from UW-Stout with a BA in Industrial Arts Education. He worked as an Estimator at Andersen Architectural Mill in Ogden, UT until becoming a full-time stay at home parent for his daughter Jessica and son Christopher. His greatest joy came from training his AKC Black Lab Char and helping his children become strong, independent and caring individuals. He often left inspirational quotes like "When the going gets tough, the tough get going" and "Teamwork makes winning easy" on their school notebooks.Other passions included fishing, his beloved Green Bay Packers, collecting antique fishing equipment and buying and selling collectibles through his on-line eBay business. Lee was a true master at finding hidden treasures at local garage sales. Lee will best be known for being a "Jack of all trades", Dilbert lover willing to "Drop everything to work on your problem", head chef, husband extraordinaire and the Best Dad in the World. He will be missed beyond words.Lee is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Lynn, children Jessica and Christopher, mother Evelyn, sisters Susan Gross, Mary Hansen (Chris), Dawn Hilker (Brian) and brothers Jim (LuAnn), Ron (Carol), Jeff (Kathy) and Tom (Teresa).He was preceded in death by his father Willis Bartlett, father-in-law Fred Schmidt, brother-in-law Tom Gross, sister-in-law Kim Schmidt and niece Lisa Bartlett. A big thank you to the Aurora Vince Lombardi Cancer and Hospice teams for their loving care.Due to Covid 19, a private family service will be held on Oct 2nd at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home in Oshkosh WI. Letters and cards of condolence may be sent directly to the funeral home.