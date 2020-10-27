Lee Jay Laurent



Redgranite - Lee Jay Laurent, age 55 of Redgranite, WI, passed away on Saturday October 24, 2020 at his home with his wife and his two trusty four-legged companions by his side, after a three-year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born November 27, 1964 in Kaukauna, WI to parents Edward and Darlene (Anderson) Laurent.



In 2002 Lee and Vicki took a trip to Colorado, and on July 2 they were married in Cripple Creek.



Lee worked for Oshkosh Corp. for the last 20 years of his life and made many friends during his time there.



He was an avid fisherman and hunter, who really enjoyed taking his grandkids out fishing. He always looked forward to the times co-workers, family, and friends would come out to go fishing with him. He loved his dogs and found such pleasure in taking them out for car rides. Lee looked forward to spending time sitting around the campfire with friends and family, having a cold one and telling tall tales.



Lee was preceded in death by his father, Edward; his in-laws, Victor and Ellen Wedekind; and nephew, James Wedekind.



He is survived by his wife, Victoria; mother, Darlene; step-mom, Beverly Laurent; step-son, Don (Melissa) Cone; step-daughters, Amanda Cone, Rebecca (Mike) Hoppe; grandchildren, Mitchel, Cole, and Dante Hoppe and Celeste, Cullen and Sean Cone; sisters; Julie (Jerry) Trammell and Cherie Laurent; step-siblings, Denise (Keith) Friebel, Michael (Kelly) Eckelstafer, Donald (Cindy) Eckelstafer, Daryl Eckelstafer; sisters-in-law, Terri Wedekind, Tammy Smith, Sue (Jim) Crawford, Jonna (Troy) Bennett; brothers-in-law, Tony (Mari) Wedekind and Bill Wedekind. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, especially his life-long friend Marty. And last, but not least, his two sidekicks Frank and Fabian.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the Vince Lomabrdi Cancer Center in Oshkosh and the Aurora at Home Hospice.



A private graveside service for the family is being held. A Celebration of Life is being planned for 2021. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store