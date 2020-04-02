|
Lee Muegge
Oshkosh - Lee A. Muegge, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 28, 1941 the son of the late Arthur and Erna (Ziebell) Muegge. On April 20, 1963 he married his wife of 56 years, Joanne Blau. Lee started his own garage door installation business, Lee's Garage Door Service. He was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. Lee was known to tinker with antique gas and hot air engines, and also had a love of trains. He will be remembered for being very friendly and sharing his knowledge.
Lee is survived by his sons: Dave (Gina) Muegge and Scott (Kathy) Muegge; grandchildren: Jacob and Kyle Muegge; step-grandchildren: Brandon Fiege, Tom, John, Jake, Joe and Mike Gerschke; three and a half step great-grandchildren; and sister, Andrea (Roy) Ahl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; and his parents.
A private service will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Doug Holtz will be doing his service remotely and the service will be streamed on Facebook, at Seefeld Funeral and Cremation Services. A video will be saved here for later viewing. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.
The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice and family friend, Pam Schedivy for their wonderful care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020