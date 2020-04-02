Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Lee Muegge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Muegge


1941 - 2020
Lee Muegge Obituary
Lee Muegge

Oshkosh - Lee A. Muegge, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 28, 1941 the son of the late Arthur and Erna (Ziebell) Muegge. On April 20, 1963 he married his wife of 56 years, Joanne Blau. Lee started his own garage door installation business, Lee's Garage Door Service. He was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Oshkosh. Lee was known to tinker with antique gas and hot air engines, and also had a love of trains. He will be remembered for being very friendly and sharing his knowledge.

Lee is survived by his sons: Dave (Gina) Muegge and Scott (Kathy) Muegge; grandchildren: Jacob and Kyle Muegge; step-grandchildren: Brandon Fiege, Tom, John, Jake, Joe and Mike Gerschke; three and a half step great-grandchildren; and sister, Andrea (Roy) Ahl. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; and his parents.

A private service will be held at Seefeld Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Doug Holtz will be doing his service remotely and the service will be streamed on Facebook, at Seefeld Funeral and Cremation Services. A video will be saved here for later viewing. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.

The family extends a special thank you to Ascension Hospice and family friend, Pam Schedivy for their wonderful care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
