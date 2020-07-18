1/1
Lee W. Merritt
{ "" }
Oshkosh - Lee W. Merritt, age 74, passed away at his residence on July 17, 2020. Lee was born to the late Wayne and Verda (Hodgen) Merritt on June 17, 1946.

Lee enjoyed playing baseball in his childhood, and more recently, enjoyed reading Stephen King books, gardening, and fishing. He loved dogs, Model Ts and other antique collector cars.

Lee is survived by his children, Angela Merritt, Amy (Steve) Grunske, and Todd Merritt,; grandson, Steve Merritt; great granddaughter, Maycee Merritt; the mother of his children, Myra Kation; brother-in-law, Eugene McCaw; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by his special friend, Maggie and his siblings, Glen (Marion) Merritt and Ramona McCaw.

A funeral service for Lee will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home - Eastside (402 Waugoo Ave) at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 PM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
