|
|
Leo Demski
Oshkosh - Leo P. Demski, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the morning of April 25, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospice Home of Hope. He was the widower of Frances Helen Demski (Tollard). They shared 61 years of marriage together.
Born in Steven Point, WI, he was the son of Peter and Rose Demski (Kwiloze). He was employed at Rockwell International (now Axeltech) and worked as an axel tester, among other things. Concurrent to that, he co-owned a family run siding company. After retirement, he worked as a custodian for the Eagle's Club in Oshkosh, WI.
He was a member of the UAW Local #291 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie # 267. He enjoyed hunting and fishing early in life. He also enjoyed carpentry and playing polka style musical instruments, specifically steel guitar, banjo, accordion and most famously, the concertina. He participated in a bowling league and a horseshoe league for many years. He will be remembered for the structures he and his family built throughout the southside of Oshkosh that stand to this day, and for his impromptu concertina performances given at many a summer family gathering.
Leo is survived by his daughter, Julie Demski; his son, Anthony Demski; and his daughter-in-law, Rachelle Demski; his grandsons: Joshua (Leah) Demski and Jacob Demski; his great grandchildren: Jakob Schutte, Jasmyn Leinweber, and Galileo Demski; his siblings: Kathy Benkoske, Donald (Judy) Demski and Karen (Bobby) Brooks; and his dog Nala.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Rose Demski; his wife, Fran; his sons, Andrew and Leo Demski; his daughter Christine Demski.
Services will be postponed until public gatherings are deemed safe and appropriate. Details will be made available via Facebook at this time. Interment of both Leo and Fran will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Oshkosh.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the funeral and memorial expenses can be made directly to Rachelle Demski at the time of service.
Leo's family would like to make a special mention of thanks to Leo's urologist, Dr. James Wright and the care nurses at St. Agnes Hospice and Hospice Home of Hope.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020