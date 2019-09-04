|
Leo R. Langkau
Oshkosh - Leo Robert Langkau passed from this life August 31, 2019 the oldest child of Leo F. and Mary (Jakubiak) Langkau. Born on November 13, 1929 in Oshkosh where he grew up and lived his entire life. He graduated from Oshkosh High School and worked at a variety of businesses (the State Hospital, supervisor at Rockwell, the Oshkosh Northwestern, and Automotive Supply Company). He was proud of the fact that he was able to work until the age of 70.
Music was a special part of his life. He taught himself to play accordion from watching his father who played in Leo's Dutch Boy Entertainers. He also played the keyboard and looked forward to Music with Pat to sing the 'oldies'.
He is survived by his sister MaryAnn (Thomas) Figel of Brownsville, WI, sister in law Judy (Joe) Langkau and step daughter Candy (Marshall) Potter both of Oshkosh as well as numerous nieces / nephews and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: sisters - Barbara Olejnik, Kathleen, Ruth Mitchell and brothers - William, Richard, Joseph, Leonard, wife Betsy Langkau and significant other Carol Stewart.
Special Thank You's to nieces Diane, Paula, and Glori who looked after him these last 5 years since he moved to Bella Vista Manor and to the residents / staff of Bella Vista & Hometown Hospice for their friendship, care, and concern. Go Packers!
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cause close to your heart in his name or to Bella Vista or Hometown Hospice.
A memorial service for Leo will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (West side) at 11:30 am. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019