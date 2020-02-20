|
|
Leon B. "Bee Bop" Haskins
Oshkosh - Leon B. "Bee Bop" Haskins, age 75, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Leon was born on September 19, 1944 in Green Bay, WI a son of the late Delbert and Agnes (DeBoth) Haskins. He served his country in the US Navy and married the former Sherri Beatrice Flink on June 18, 1977. He had worked for and retired from the former American National Can Corporation in Neenah. Leon greatly enjoyed motorcycling, sking, kayaking, bike riding, and time spent outdoors with friends. Traveling with Sherri and going to watch eagles and traveling after retiring were favorite pastimes.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Sherri; a son, Andrew Lee (Kendal) Haskins, of Oshkosh; a daughter, Amy Marie (Patrick) Monsen of Cumming, Georgia; a sister, Karen Zahn of Clintonville; grandchildren, Henley Marie and Boden Keith Monsen; Wyatt Lee and Grace Lucille Haskins. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Janet Haskins; a niece, Susan Zahn; a nephew, David Zahn; a grandniece, Kaila Zahn. He was preceded in death by a brother, Keith and a brother-in-law, Herbert Zahn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Leon on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 S. Westhaven Drive with the Rev. Tom Long as celebrant. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9 am until the time of Mass. Full military honors will follow the Mass at church. A memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020