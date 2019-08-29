Services
Leon J. "Lonnie" Wagner


1938 - 2019
Leon J. "Lonnie" Wagner Obituary
Leon "Lonnie" J. Wagner

Green Lake - Leon "Lonnie" J. Wagner, age 80, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at his home with family by his side.

Lonnie was born December 6, 1938, in Ripon, WI, the son of Edwin and Barnette (Arndt) Wagner. He went directly into the military after high school and served our country in the United States Army. Lonnie worked as a draftsman drawing up several local buildings and then ended up as a machinist for Medalist Industries, later called Wisconsin Automated Machines. In his earlier days, he was a good bowler and enjoyed softball and golf. In recent years, Lonnie enjoyed Fantasy Sports with his friends.

Survivors include two children, Wende Wagner of New Orleans, LA and Robert (Stacy) Wagner of Aiken, SC; five grandchildren, Matthew Wagner of Oshkosh, WI, Katy (Teddy) Osborne of Wichita, KS, Caitlyn Socwell of Melbourne, Australia, Courtlyn "Charlie" Socwell of Green Bay, WI and Robert "RJ" Wagner of Aiken, SC and one great-grandson, Liam Osborn in Wichita, KS. Lonnie was further survived by many other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Lonnie's wishes, there will be a private service held at a later date. A memorial is being established in his name.

www.butzinmarchant.com

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 29, 2019
