Berlin - Leona Louise Krause, age 86, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.
She was born July 21, 1932, in the Town of Rushford, the daughter of William and Louise Wallner Kirk. Leona was a 1950 graduate of Berlin High School and graduated from Valparaiso University. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to John Krause at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Berlin.
Leona worked in the City of Berlin offices and was the business manager for the Berlin School District for many years. She collected fashion dolls and teddy bears, and was a member of AAUW and St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
She is survived by her sister, Ellida Henf; and nieces and nephews. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John, on July 3, 2012.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 26, 2019