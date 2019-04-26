Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Krause
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona L. Krause


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona L. Krause Obituary
Berlin - Leona Louise Krause, age 86, of Berlin, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Juliette Manor in Berlin.

She was born July 21, 1932, in the Town of Rushford, the daughter of William and Louise Wallner Kirk. Leona was a 1950 graduate of Berlin High School and graduated from Valparaiso University. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to John Krause at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Berlin.

Leona worked in the City of Berlin offices and was the business manager for the Berlin School District for many years. She collected fashion dolls and teddy bears, and was a member of AAUW and St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.

She is survived by her sister, Ellida Henf; and nieces and nephews. Leona was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John, on July 3, 2012.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at Barbola Funeral Chapel at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now