Leona (Clark) Robinson
Oshkosh - Leona (Clark) Robinson, age 89, of Oshkosh died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Winneconne on February 6, 1931, to the late Francis "Stub" and Cora (Benedict) Clark. In 1948 Leona moved to Oshkosh where she was employed as a mother's helper until 1950. From 1950 until her retirement in 1990 she was employed at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute. While also working Leona raised her four sons and was the "neighborhood mom".
In 1951 Leona married Robert Robinson and they had four sons, Joseph, Dana, Jay and Michael. They later divorced. On November 21, 1970, she married Clyde Robinson. After their retirements Leona and Clyde spent their 1993 - 2008 winters in Florida. They also enjoyed many visits to Branson, Missouri from 1986 to 2009.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed number puzzles.
Leona is survived by four sons, Joseph (Karen) Robinson, of Michigan; Dana (Marie) Robinson, of Oshkosh; Jay (Pat) Robinson, of Oshkosh; Mike (Jackie) Robinson, of Redgranite; a step-daughter-in-law, Susan Robinson; grandchildren, Doni (John) Stenzel, of Oshkosh; Dan Robinson, of Oshkosh; Russell Robinson, of Ohio; Laura (Hunter) Hinkle, of Texas; Keith Robinson, of Michigan; William Bednarek, of Oshkosh; Natasha (Greg) Moran, of Oshkosh; Jesse (Rebecca) Robinson, of Janesville; Robert (Diana) Robinson, of Michigan; step-granddaughters, Kristin (Steve) DeGeume, Sarah Johnsen; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Phyllis (Leo) Kinney, of Winneconne, and their family, Shawn (Karyn) Kinney and sons, Kelly Kinney, Erin Kinney; special friend, Margaret Brown, of Kentucky; and other relatives and friends.
Along with her parents, Leona was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde, on June 23, 2019; a stepson, Rodney Robinson; a step-grandson, Erik Johnsen; and a sister, Muriel Dodd.
A private visitation and service was held at Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne and entombment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
Leona's family wishes to thank the staffs of The Waterford and Heartland Hospice, especially Patricia, Lynn, Christine, and Deb, for the excellent care given to her.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.