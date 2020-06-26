Leonard "Butch" Eckstein
Oshkosh - Leonard E. "Butch" Eckstein passed away in Oshkosh at his home with his family by his side, on June 25, 2020.
A full obituary will be published in the coming days.
There will be a celebration at Back Again Stadium Bar with further details being in the full obituary.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.