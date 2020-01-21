|
|
Leroy Gordon Carlson
Green Lake - Leroy Gordon Carlson, age 84, of Green Lake, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Thedacare Regional Medical Center in Appleton, WI with his family by his side. Leroy was born on January 4, 1936 in Chicago, IL the son of Hugo and Minnie (Attleson) Carlson. He graduated from Adams Friendship High School and received his degree from UW Stevens Point in 1962. Leroy served his country in the US Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Alex Zielinski in 1961. He then married Kathleen Kelley in 1994. She preceded him in death in 2009.
Leroy was a Claims Adjustor for Wausau Insurance for over 35 years before retiring. He then transported Green Lake residents to doctor appointments or errands. He also was the Janitor for Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Green Lake. Leroy was very active in his AA group. He enjoyed casino trips, fishing, gardening, and loved watching and feeding the birds. He was proud to be a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight in 2017.
Leroy is survived by his children: Lisa (Dale) Hanneman of Appleton, Eric (Mila) Carlson of Vero Beach, FL, and Mara (Paul) Christiansen of Farmington, MN; step-children: Scott (Linda) Strandell of TN, Tim (Patty) Strandell of Princeton, WI, and Kelley (Jeremy) Thrasher of Green Lake; 13 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Ronald Carlson; nieces, nephews and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathleen; step-daughter, Cory Hughes; grandson, Nathan Crowe; and brother, Donald Carlson.
Visitation for Leroy will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Divine Passage Funeral Home, 175 N Douglas Street in Ripon.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Divine Passage Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Dartford Cemetery in Green Lake with full military honors. Divine Passage Funeral Home is serving the Carlson family during this difficult time. DivinePassageFunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020