LeRoy Spoehr
LeRoy Spoehr

Appleton - LeRoy A. Spoehr, age 85, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Brewster Village in Grand Chute. He was born on November 9, 1935, in New London son of the late Winfield and Lillian (Watson) Spoehr.

LeRoy is survived by his siblings, Maxine O'Bright, Donald Spoehr, Daniel Spoehr and Walter Spoehr; special friend Lori Gritton as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Dorothy, Donna, and Delores; and four brothers: Richard, Robert, Winfield Jr., and Wesley.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Floral Hill Cemetery, New London.

A special thank you to the staff at Brewster Village for the wonderful care they gave LeRoy.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
