Leroy Wachholz
Oshkosh - LeRoy Gordon Wachholz, age 83, was called to eternal rest on Friday, September 20, 2019. LeRoy was born on November 22, 1935, a son to the late George and Meta (Luebke) Wachholz in Oshkosh. He married Gail Parsons on June 11, 1960 in Oshkosh and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2010.
LeRoy was employed at Rockwell International for many years, retiring in 1991. He was a lifelong member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. LeRoy was a member of the Otter Street Fishing Club and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and duck hunting. He was a supporter and volunteer of the Boy's and Girl's Club. LeRoy's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends. Fish frys, card playing and Packer games were some of his favorites. He traveled all over Wisconsin to watch his grandchildren play sports.
LeRoy is survived by his daughters, Kim (Thomas) Schaefer, Sheri (Ernie) Brehmer, Carrie (Benjamin) Hintze, Vickie (Daniel) Krumrei, and Jenny (Derek) Cadwell; his sisters, Correen (Lee Hanson) Redlin and Betty (Robert) Hart; sisters-in-law, Gloria and Helen Wachholz; his grandchildren, Sarah, Adam, Alex, Dylan, Brendan, Carson, Kevin, Samantha, Brandon, Tabitha, and Cally; 3 great-grandchildren; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is further survived by his very dear friends and fishing buddies Mike Bernier and Tom Kerr.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gail, infant son James Lee Wachholz, brothers, Raymond Wachholz, and Marvin Wachholz, his grandchild Derrick and several in-laws, cousins and friends.
A funeral service for Leroy will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (913 Nebraska Street) at 1 PM with Rev. Joshua Jensen officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
LeRoy's family would like to offer a special thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff at Aurora Medical Center, Aurora Hospice Care and Evergreen Creekside North.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019