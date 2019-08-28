|
|
Leslie "Bud" Flanagan
Omro - On Saturday, Aug. 24th, Leslie J "Bud" Flanagan's long life on this earth came to a peaceful end.
Bud was born on Oct. 14, 1922 in the Town of Utica. At the age of one, his family moved to Pickett. He attended Pickett Memorial School from 1st-8th grade. He attended high school at Oshkosh High, and graduated in 1941.
After high school, Bud attended welding school in Troy Ohio. In 1943 he was drafted by the Army and became an Army medic for the 122nd General Hospital in WWII.
In 1946 he was discharged from the Army and became an auto mechanic at Wink's Garage in Waukau. He later worked for Ryf's Shell Oil in Winneconne, where he remained employed for 40 years until his retirement.
On July 2nd, 1949, Bud married Phyllis Meilahn. The couple remained married for the next 70 years and had 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Bud was quiet, but had a quick wit and a kind heart. He enjoyed gardening, building bird houses and feeders and could fix almost anything you put in front of him. He is deeply loved and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents William and Elizabeth (Brueske), brothers Don (Lorraine), Carrol (Kay), Leon (Dorothy), Milton (Dorothy), Bob, Merle (Margaret), Clay (Ginny), and sisters Betty (Rudy) Freund, Bonnie (Art) Brayton, brothers-in-law, Jim Brisky and Bob Lotz, in-laws Ewald and Monica (Shea) Meilahn, sister in-law Jodi Meilahn and grandson Ryan Derber.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis; his children Dan (Karen), Ben (Becky), Leslie (Mark) Spanbauer, Mary (Mike) Kostopoulos, Monica (Aaron) Olson; his grandchildren Jenney (Paul) Britain, Tim Flanagan, Laura (Ryan) Stolcpart, Raechel Derber, Jodi Spanbauer (Brent Kriha), Lane Spanbauer, Nicole (Matt) Natzke, Kari Kostopoulos, Paige and Piper Olson; his great-grandchildren Ellie, Dane, Abby and Luke Britain, and Jackson Todd. Brother John (Margaret), sisters Elaine Brisky and Jeanette Lotz, brother-in-law Dan (Lois) Meilahn.
Funeral services for Bud will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 at St. Mary Parish in Omro. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am with mass to follow at 11:00am. He will be buried with military honors at Waukau Cemetery following the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019