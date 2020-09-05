Oshkosh - Lester W. Laabs, age 86 of Oshkosh, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. He was born on January 12, 1934 to the late William and Hilda (Abel) Laabs. Lester married Barbara Louise King August 7, 1962, she preceded him in death in 2016.Lester served and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Lester held various positions at Sears for over 30 years. Following his retirement, he drove bus for Kobussen, and also volunteered his time to drive fellow veterans to appointments.Lester had a deep devotion for his family. Enjoying time with his children as well as grandchildren. When not with his family, he had his regular visits on Saturday mornings at the downtown Hardees and Thursday mornings at Two Brother's with retired friends.Lester was an avid hunter, enjoying Northern Wisconsin near his birthplace. Lester had many hobbies over the years including amateur Ham Radio operator (call sign N9ATA), coin collecting, listening to country music and reading Western paperbacks. Lester was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and spent countless hours in home bible studies.Lester is survived by his children, Tom (Barb Lee) Laabs, Dianne Laabs (Carlos) Flores, Pat (John) Walton, James (Diana) Laabs, Edward Laabs, Gail (Dan) Krimpelbein, and Cathy (Jim) Schultz; grandchildren, Taylor L., Trevor J., Ceara J., Dawn P., Sara B., Brian K., Travis E., Jackie C., Trevor E., Chris L., Jenny C., Zachary C., Stephanie M., Shawn K., Shane L., Jason W., Jeremy W., Heidi K.; many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Lester is further survived by his brother, Raymond (Sandy) Laabs; sister-in-law, Lucinda Laabs.In addition to his wife, Lester was preceded in death by his son, Melvin Kuehn; daughter, Robin Laabs; grandson Christopher K., brothers, Lawrence and Marvin Laabs; sister, Marilyn (Bob) PaulikA memorial service will take place at 2:30 PM at the Lake View Memorial Park chapel, 2786 Algoma Blvd. on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Military Honors will be held graveside.Lester's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the Aurora Medical Center ICU and hospice, as well as the 3rd floor staff. Thank you to the staff at The Courtyard at Oshkosh for the loving care provided to Lester during his time there.